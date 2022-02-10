Take home 11 lakh Honda City for just 3 lakhs with loan plan, read offers and full details of the car

Want to buy the best sedan but have a tight budget, then read here complete details of how to buy Honda City at very low price with attractive offers.

The sedan segment of the car segment is a premium segment in which the cars available in the mid range come with premium features and stylish designs.

One of which is Honda City which is a popular car of its company as well as this segment which is liked for its design and features.

If you want to buy Honda City, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 12 to 14 lakhs, but after reading the details of the offers being mentioned here, you can buy this car in a budget of just Rs 2 to 3 lakhs.

But before reading those offers, it is important for you to know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car. Talking about the Honda City 2011 model, it has been given a 1497 cc single cylinder engine that generates maximum power of 118 PS and peak torque of 146 Nm.

The biggest feature of this car is its boot space which is 506 liters and is the highest among the cars coming in this segment. Talking about the features of the car, features like power steering, power windows, anti-lock braking system, AC, dual airbags on the front seat have been given.

Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this Honda City gives a mileage of up to 17.0 kmpl which has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Honda City, now you know the complete details of the offer to buy this car at half price.

The CARWALE website has posted the 2010 model of this Honda City for sale on its site which is priced at Rs 2.95 lakh.

Coming to the DROOM website, a 2010 model of Honda City has been posted for sale with a fixed price of Rs 3,35,000 along with loan facility.

The CARRRADE website has posted a 2011 model of Honda City for sale with a price tag of Rs 2.95 lakh.

After reading the three plans mentioned here of Honda City, you can buy any of these three cars according to your budget and choice.