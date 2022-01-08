Take home 7 seater Renault Triber with a small down payment of 77 thousand for a large family, will get long mileage with premium features

Want to buy a great 7 seater car for a large family in a low budget, then know here the complete plan to buy Renault Triber on easy down payment.

In the car sector, the MPV segment is known for its 7 seater cars, which prove to be the best option for a large family, if your family is also big and want to buy a 7 seater car, then know here the complete plan to buy Renault Triber.

If you buy this Renault Triber, then for that you will have to spend from Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh but through this plan you can take this car to your home through very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on CARDEKHO, a website that gives information about the car sector, if you buy the RXL variant of this car, then the company will give a loan of Rs 5.57 lakh for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 77,333 and after that a monthly EMI of Rs 14,726 will be paid every month.

The tenure of the loan on this car has been fixed at 60 months, with which the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this car after this down payment plan, then know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

,read this also– Before buying a new car, know the complete details of the CNG avatar of these popular cars Tata Motors launching on January 19)

Talking about the engine and power of Renault Triber, the company has given a 999 cc engine that generates power of 71 bhp and peak torque of 96 Nm, with which automatic transmission has been given.

,read this also– In a budget of just 4 lakhs, these top 3 cars give decent mileage of up to 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG)

Talking about the features of the car, the company has given features like multi-function steering wheel, power adjustable exterior rear view mirror, touch screen automatic climate control.

Apart from this, features like engine start stop button, anti lock braking system, alloy wheels, fog lights, power windows have also been provided. Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Renault Triber car gives a mileage of 18.2 kmpl.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on Renault Triber depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can make changes in these three according to the negative report.