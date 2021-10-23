Take home a 1.5 lakh rupees Suzuki Intruder cruiser bike for just 58 thousand rupees, the company will support 1 year warranty

If you are fond of cruiser bikes, then you can know here the complete details of the offer to buy Suzuki Intruder priced at Rs 1.27 lakh for just 58 thousand.

Although the segment of cruiser bikes in the two-wheeler sector is small, but there are a large number of people who like bikes of this segment.

In this cruiser bike segment, bikes from companies like Yamaha, Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Bajaj and Honda are present in the largest number.

In which today we are talking about Suzuki Inductor Cruiser Bike which is a popular bike of its company. If you buy this bike from the showroom, then you will have to spend Rs 1.27 lakh for this.

Here we are telling about the offer in which you will be able to take this Rs 1.27 lakh bike home for just Rs 58 thousand.

But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of this bike so that you do not have to go here and there for this information.

Suzuki Intruder is a powerfully styled cruiser bike in which the company has given a 155 cc single cylinder engine which is a SOHC engine based on air cooled technology.

This engine generates 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5 speed manual gearbox.

The company has given a combination of disc brakes in the front wheel and disc brake in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been given.

(read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Suzuki claims that this bike gives a mileage of 38.5 kmpl. After taking information about Suzuki Intruder, now also take information about the offers available on it, in which you are going to get this bike at a very low price.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by the second hand vehicle buying and selling website CARS24, which has listed it on its site and has kept the price at Rs 58 thousand.

According to the information given about this bike on the website, the model of this bike is 2018 and its ownership is first. The bike has run 3,71,263 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-03 RTO of Delhi.

The company is giving a 1-year warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee on the purchase of this bike with certain conditions, in which you can return the bike within seven days if you do not like it.