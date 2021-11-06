Take home a Hero duet with 65 kmpl mileage for just 25 thousand, on which the company will give full 12 months warranty plan

If you want a scooter with long mileage in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy Hero Duet for just 25 thousand rupees.

In the two-wheeler sector, there is a wide range of low budget, long mileage scooters, in which today we are talking about Hero Duet which is a light weight stylish scooter.

On buying this scooter from the showroom, you will have to spend from Rs 45,000 to Rs 52,330. But through the offer being mentioned here, you can take this stylish scooter home for just 25 thousand rupees.

But before knowing this offer, you should know the complete details of this scooter from mileage to features and specifications. Honda Duet is a light weight scooter that is preferred for long mileage in a low budget.

In this scooter, the company has given a single cylinder 110.9 cc engine which generates power of 8.15 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Regarding the mileage of this scooter, the company claims that this Duet gives a mileage of 65 kmpl. After knowing the complete details of the features and specifications of Hero Duet, now you can also know about the offers available on it.

Today’s offer on Honda Duet is given by BIKES24, a second hand two-wheeler buying and selling website which has listed this scooter on its site and priced it at Rs 25 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this scooter is 2016 and its ownership is first. This scooter has covered 21,873 kms so far and its registration is registered at DL-03 RTO office in Delhi.

On purchasing this scooter, the company is giving a 1-year warranty with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like it or find any defect in it, within 7 days of buying this scooter.

So you can return this scooter to the company after which the company will refund your entire payment to you without any deduction or any question answer.