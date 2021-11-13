Take home a premium style high speed Yamaha R15 V4 sports bike for just 19 thousand, only this much EMI will be made

If you are fond of sports bikes, then here you can know the details of the plan to buy premium designed Yamaha R15 V4 in a very easy way.

The sports bike segment is very much liked among the youth of the country and keeping this in mind, companies like Bajaj, Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha have launched a large range of these bikes in the market.

In which today we are talking about Yamaha R15 V4 sports bike, a popular bike of its company. If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.70 lakh to Rs 1.82 lakh.

If your budget is not that big, then you can know here the details of that down payment plan in which you can take this bike home for just 19 thousand rupees.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the Metallic Red variant of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,76,526 on it.

On this loan, you will have to make a down payment of Rs 19,503 after which an EMI of Rs 6,277 will have to be paid every month and the loan tenure for this bike has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will pay 9.7 percent annual rate on this loan amount. Will charge interest

After knowing the down payment details of this bike, now you can also know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike. Yamaha R15 V4 is a stylish and fast sports bike which the company has launched with 5 variants.

Yamaha has given this bike a single cylinder 155 cc engine which is based on liquid cooled technology and this engine generates 18.4 PS of power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, Yamaha has given a combination of disc brake in its front and rear wheel with dual channel ABS system.

Yamaha R15 V4 is a fourth generation bike that is loaded with all the hi-tech features. It has been given KY Connect with LED DRL.

A full digital console has been provided with this app, through which features like lap timer, gear position, indicator, call message alert, mobile battery status and last park location are available.