Take home a shining Maruti WagonR for just 90 thousand, will get long mileage with powerful features

This company is giving Maruti WagonR in the budget of just 90 thousand rupees, know what is the offer and specification details along with the features of this car.

There is a wide range of low budget cars in the car sector of the country, in which the price of these cars starts from Rs 3.15 lakhs.

If you also want to buy a good car but you do not have such a big budget, then here you can know the details of offers available on Maruti WagonR, the popular car of the hatchback segment.

Today’s offer on this Maruti WagonR has come from the car sector information website CARDEKHO where this car is listed in the used car section of the website and the price has been kept at just Rs 95 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is 2008 and it has run 83,000 km so far, this Maruti WagonR is owned second and it is registered at DL 2C RTO office in Delhi.

If you want to buy this car, then after knowing the details of the offers available on this car, know here the complete details of the features, specification and mileage of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of this Maruti WagonR, it has been given 998 cc engine which generates power of 67.05 bhp and peak torque of 90 Nm, which is given with 5 speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of the car, then it has Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Window Rear, Low Fuel Warning Light, Vanity Mirror, Rear Seat Headrest, Cup Holder Front, Power Adjustable Exterior View Mirror, Electric Folding Rear View Mirror, Rear Window Wiper, Features like alloy wheel, adjustable head light, have been given.

Talking about the safety features of the car, then it has Anti Lock Braking System, Central Locking, Power Door Lock, Child Safety Lock, Anti Theft Alarm, Airbags on the Driver Seat, Seat Belt on the Rear Seat, Adjustable Seats, Crash Sensor, Anti Theft Device, Features like keyless entry, immobilize have been given.

Important notice: Before buying any second hand car, you should know the real condition of that car, its engine condition, its paper, its track record and its complete details of accidental history.

If you do not take care of the above-mentioned things, then after buying a car, you can suffer huge financial loss.