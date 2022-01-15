Take home a sporty looking Bajaj Pulsar 135 for just 23 thousand, will get a money back guarantee plan with 1 year warranty

Take home a (*23*) looking Bajaj Pulsar 135 for just 23 thousand, will get a money back guarantee plan with 1 year warranty

Need a trendy and mileage bike in a low funds, then this firm is providing Bajaj Pulsar 135 with a lovely plan inside a very low worth, learn particulars.

If you wish to purchase a trendy bike however haven’t been capable of purchase any bike attributable to low funds, then as we speak we’re going to inform you in regards to the provide during which you will be capable of purchase Bajaj Pulsar 135 at a very low worth.

In case you purchase this Bajaj Pulsar 135 from the showroom, you then will need to spend a hefty quantity of Rs 64 for this, however by means of this give you will be capable of take this bike home for just 23 thousand rupees.

Immediately’s provide on Bajaj Pulsar 135 is given by second hand two wheeler shopping for and promoting web site BIKES24 which has posted this bike on its website and priced at Rs 23 thousand.

In accordance with the data given on the web site, the mannequin of this bike is 2013 and it has run 19,418 km to date. The possession of this Bajaj Pulsar 135 bike is first and its registration is registered at DL 06 RTO workplace, Delhi.

On shopping for this bike, the corporate is providing a one-year warranty plan with sure situations, alongside with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

In accordance with this money back guarantee plan, when you purchase this bike and it finds any fault inside seven days or if you don’t prefer it then you may return it to the corporate.

After returning the bike, the corporate will refund your full cost to you with none query or reply.

If you wish to purchase this bike, then after this provide, know the whole particulars of its options and specs.

Speaking in regards to the engine and energy of this Bajaj Pluser 135, it has been given in 134.6 cc single cylinder engine which generates energy of 13.56 PS and peak torque of 11.4 Nm.

Speaking in regards to the braking system of the bike, a mixture of disc brake within the entrance wheel and drum brake within the rear wheel has been given. Relating to the mileage of the bike, the corporate claims that this bike provides a mileage of 65 kilometers per liter and this mileage is licensed by ARAI.