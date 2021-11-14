Take home a stylish budget bike with long mileage TVS Radeon by paying 6 thousand, this will be the monthly EMI

If you want style with long mileage, then know here the complete details of the TVS Radeon take home plan with easy down payment.

There is a wide range of budget bikes in the two-wheeler sector with the largest number of bikes from companies like TVS, Bajaj, Hero, and Honda.

In which today we are talking about TVS Radeon, which is a popular bike of its company, on which you will have to spend from Rs 59,900 to Rs 71,082.

But you do not have that much money to give at once, so know here the complete details of the offer to buy this mileage bike by paying only 6 thousand rupees.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler sector information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the base edition of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 62,285 on it.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 6,921 followed by a monthly EMI of Rs 2,231, the loan tenure for this bike has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

If you want to buy this bike, then after the down payment plan, know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

TVS Radeon is a stylish mileage bike that the company has launched in the market with three variants, this bike has been given in the single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

This engine generates power of 8.19 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox, talking about the braking system, the combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in rear wheel has been given.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 73.68 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment, and interest rates available on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score. If a negative report comes out in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can change the loan amount, down payment and interest rates according to its own.