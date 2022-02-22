Take home AMO Jaunty Plus Electric Scooter by paying 12 thousand, you will get easy EMI with long range

Know the complete details of buying AMO Jaunty Plus Electric Scooter with easy down payment plan in Two Wheeler Finance Plan.

The range of electric scooters and bikes is now growing very fast in the two wheeler sector like petrol scooters and bikes, in which you can easily find high range electric scooters and bikes starting from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. Huh.

In which today we are talking about AMO Electric’s electric scooter Jonty Plus, about which the company claims to give a long range.

AMO Electric has launched this Jonty Plus electric scooter with a starting price of Rs 1,10,460 (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 1,22,444 on-road.

But we are telling you about the plan in which you can take this scooter home by paying just 12 thousand rupees, according to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this scooter then the bank associated with the company will pay for it. 1,10,444 will give a loan of Rs.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 12,000 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,961 every month.

The repayment period of this loan being given by the bank has been fixed by the bank for 3 years and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the amount of this loan.

After knowing the down payment plan of Jonty Plus electric scooter, you can know the complete details of the range, features, and specification of this scooter.

In the Jonty Plus scooter, the company has given a 60 V, 40Ah Lithium Ion battery pack with 1.256 kW brushless DC motor. Regarding the charging of this battery, the company claims that the battery gets charged from 0 to 60 percent in 2 hours and 100 percent in 3 to 5 hours.

Regarding the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 120 km with a top speed of 50 km per hour.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given. It gets telescopic fork suspension at the front and spring loaded gas suspension at the rear for a comfortable ride on the roads.

The company is giving a 3-year warranty on this Jonty Plus electric scooter with certain conditions, along with a 3-year warranty on its battery as well.