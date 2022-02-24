Auto

Take home Ather 450X electric scooter by paying 14 thousand, know what is the driving range and how much EMI will be made

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Take home Ather 450X electric scooter by paying 14 thousand, know what is the driving range and how much EMI will be made
Written by admin
Take home Ather 450X electric scooter by paying 14 thousand, know what is the driving range and how much EMI will be made

Take home Ather 450X electric scooter by paying 14 thousand, know what is the driving range and how much EMI will be made

Take home Ather 450X electric scooter by paying 14 thousand, know what is the driving range and how much EMI will be made

Know the complete plan to buy Ather 450X Electric Scooter with an easy down payment in Two Wheeler Finance Plan.

Electric two wheeler segment has now become a major part of the auto sector, in which you can easily find scooters and bikes of every budget and range.

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter, then here we are going to tell you the complete details of buying electric scooter Ather 450X from electric two wheeler maker company Ather Energy in an easy way.

The starting price of Ather 450X electric scooter is Rs 1,38,006 but you can take this scooter home in a budget of just Rs 14 thousand, according to the plan mentioned here.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this Ather 450X, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,24,006 on it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum amount of Rs 14 thousand in down payment, after which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 4,447 every month.

The bank has fixed a time period of 36 months to repay the loan on Ather 450X and on this loan amount, the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum.

After knowing the down payment plan, if you want to buy this electric scooter, then here you can know the complete details of its features and range.

READ Also  You can ride Royal Enfield Bullet 350 by paying just 18 thousand, this will be monthly EMI

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters coming in the budget of only 40 thousand give a range of up to 75 km in a single charge)

Talking about the battery and power of Ather 450X, the company has given a 2.9 kwh lithium-ion battery pack with 6000 watt nominal power motor.

,read this also– Take Bajaj Chetak electric scooter home by paying 12 thousand, know full details of its range, features and EMI plan)

Regarding the charging of the battery, the company claims that this battery gets charged from 0 to 80 percent in 3 hours 35 minutes on charging with a normal charger, while it takes 5.45 hours for full charge.

Regarding the range of the scooter, the company claims that this Ather 450X on a single full charge gives a range of 116 km with a top speed of 80 km per hour.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in both its front and rear wheels. Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given features like Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging point, digital speedometer, digital odometer, in it.


#home #Ather #450X #electric #scooter #paying #thousand #driving #range #EMI

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  This electric scooter with a budget of only 55 thousand gives a long range of up to 120 km, read full details

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment