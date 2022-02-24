Take home Ather 450X electric scooter by paying 14 thousand, know what is the driving range and how much EMI will be made

Know the complete plan to buy Ather 450X Electric Scooter with an easy down payment in Two Wheeler Finance Plan.

Electric two wheeler segment has now become a major part of the auto sector, in which you can easily find scooters and bikes of every budget and range.

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter, then here we are going to tell you the complete details of buying electric scooter Ather 450X from electric two wheeler maker company Ather Energy in an easy way.

The starting price of Ather 450X electric scooter is Rs 1,38,006 but you can take this scooter home in a budget of just Rs 14 thousand, according to the plan mentioned here.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this Ather 450X, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,24,006 on it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum amount of Rs 14 thousand in down payment, after which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 4,447 every month.

The bank has fixed a time period of 36 months to repay the loan on Ather 450X and on this loan amount, the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum.

After knowing the down payment plan, if you want to buy this electric scooter, then here you can know the complete details of its features and range.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters coming in the budget of only 40 thousand give a range of up to 75 km in a single charge)

Talking about the battery and power of Ather 450X, the company has given a 2.9 kwh lithium-ion battery pack with 6000 watt nominal power motor.

,read this also– Take Bajaj Chetak electric scooter home by paying 12 thousand, know full details of its range, features and EMI plan)

Regarding the charging of the battery, the company claims that this battery gets charged from 0 to 80 percent in 3 hours 35 minutes on charging with a normal charger, while it takes 5.45 hours for full charge.

Regarding the range of the scooter, the company claims that this Ather 450X on a single full charge gives a range of 116 km with a top speed of 80 km per hour.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in both its front and rear wheels. Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given features like Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging point, digital speedometer, digital odometer, in it.