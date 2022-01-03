Take home Bajaj Avenger Street 160 by paying just 12 thousand, will get great mileage with strong styling

If you are a cruiser bike enthusiast, then know here complete details of buying Bajaj Avenger Street 160 cruiser bike with very easy down payment.

In the country’s two wheeler sector, after the budget bikes with mileage, cruiser and sports bike are in demand the most, in which today we are talking about the popular bike Bajaj Avenger 160 in the cruiser segment, which is preferred for its style and mileage. Is.

If you buy this bike, then you will have to spend Rs 1.08 lakh for this, but after reading the plan mentioned here, you can take this bike home with a very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,13,147 on it.

After this loan, you will have to deposit a minimum down payment of Rs 12,572 and then pay an EMI of Rs 4,042 every month.

The tenure of this loan available on Bajaj Avenger 160 has been fixed by the bank for 36 months, with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

If you want to buy this stylish cruiser bike, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the features, specification and mileage of this bike.

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is a stylish and light-weight cruiser bike whose company has launched only one variant in the market.

,read this also– The country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a 160 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes come in a small budget of just 55 thousand, gives big mileage up to 96 kmpl)

This engine generates 15 PS of power and 13.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that this Avenger Street 160 cruiser bike gives a mileage of 50.77 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on Bajaj Avenger Street 160 depends on your banking and CIBIL score.