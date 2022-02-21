Auto

Take home Bajaj Chetak electric scooter by paying 12 thousand, know its full details of range, features and EMI plan

Know the complete details of the plan to buy Bajaj Chetak electric scooter with very easy down payment in Two Wheeler Finance Plan.

Due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the two wheeler sector, many companies have started launching their scooters and bikes in this segment.

If you are also planning to buy an electric scooter but are unable to buy due to low budget, then here you can know complete details of taking Bajaj Chetak electric scooter home with very easy down payment and EMI plan.

The starting price of the premium variant of Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is Rs 1,15,000 but you will be able to buy it by spending just 12 thousand rupees.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the premium variant of Bajaj Chetak, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,03,000 for it.

After this loan, you will have to make a down payment of Rs 12,000 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,694 every month.

To repay the loan on Bajaj Chetak, the bank has fixed a period of 3 years, with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount being given.

After reading this down payment plan of Bajaj Chetak, if you want to buy this scooter, then now know the complete details of the range along with its features and specifications.

First of all, talking about the battery and motor of Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter, the company has given a 48 V, 60.3 Ah capacity lithium-ion battery pack with which 4080 watt power BLDC motor has been added.

Regarding the charging of the battery, the company claims that on charging with a normal charger, this battery gets fully charged in 5 hours and the company is also giving a warranty of three years or 50,0000 km on this battery.

Talking about the range and speed, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter runs for 95 km and with it gets a top speed of 70 km per hour.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has installed disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel which is based on combi braking system.


