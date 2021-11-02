Take home Bajaj CT100 with 89 kmpl mileage for just 34 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty plan

If you like Bajaj CT100 with strong mileage, then this company is offering this bike for just 34 thousand with guarantee and warranty plan.

If you also want to buy a mileage bike after getting upset with the increasing price of petrol but do not have the budget of 50 thousand rupees to buy a new bike.

So to remove this problem of yours, we are going to tell you complete details about the offer to buy Bajaj CT 100 mileage bike at half price.

But before knowing the details of the offers available on the bike, you should know the complete details of this bike from mileage to specification.

Bajaj CT100 is a light weight mileage bike which is well-liked due to its low cost. The company has launched this bike in the market with two variants.

The company has given a single cylinder 102 cc engine in this bike, which generates 7.9 PS of power and 8.34 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, Bajaj claims that it gives a mileage of 89.5 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the features and specifications of Bajaj CT 100, now you can also know the offer to buy this bike at half price.

Today’s offer on this bike is given by BIKES24 which is a second hand two-wheeler buy-sell website which has listed this bike on the site and priced it at Rs.34 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2015 and its ownership is first. This bike has covered 72,018 kms so far and its registration is registered at DL-05 RTO office in Delhi.

The company is also giving a plan of one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this bike.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like it or if any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company within seven days of buying this bike.

After you return the bike, the company will refund your full payment to you without any deductions or questions.