Take home Bajaj Discover 125 with 82 kmpl mileage for just 27 thousand, if you do not like it, return it to the company

If you want to buy a bike with mileage, that too in the least budget, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy Discover 125 at a very low price.

In which today we are telling about a similar bike Bajaj Discover 125, whose starting price is Rs 51,793 which goes up to Rs 62,253 in the top model.

This bike is most liked for its mileage and price. If you also like this bike but do not have the budget of 50 thousand to buy it.

So here we are telling you the complete details of the offer to buy this bike for just 27 thousand rupees. But before that you should know the complete details of this bike.

In Bajaj Discover 125, the company has given a 124.5 cc engine that generates 11 PS of power and 11 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. With which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 82.4 kilometers per liter on one liter of petrol. After knowing the details of this bike, now you know the complete details of the offer to buy it at half price.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Actually, this offer has been given by CARS24, a website that sells second hand vehicles, which has listed it in its two-wheeler section where its price has been kept at Rs 27 thousand.

(read this also– This bike will transport Kedarnath from Delhi to Kedarnath in just Rs 400, know full details from price to features)

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2013 and its ownership is first. The bike has covered 13,899 kms so far and its registration is registered with DL-03 RTO in Delhi.

On the purchase of the bike, the company is giving a warranty of 1 year with certain conditions, along with the company is also giving a money back guarantee of seven days.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like it within seven days of purchase, you can also return this bike to the company after which the company will refund you the full payment without any deduction.