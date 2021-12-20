Take home Bajaj Platina 110 with ABS system by paying just 7 thousand, you will get long mileage of 84 kmpl

You can now buy Bajaj Platina 110 with ABS system with long mileage with very easy down payment through this plan, know full details.

The largest number of bikes in the country’s two wheeler sector are those that claim long mileage in a low budget, in which today we are talking about the Bajaj Platina 110, which is preferred for long mileage, which is the best selling of its company. Bikes count.

If you buy this bike, then you will have to spend Rs 63,366 for this, but through the plan mentioned here, you can take this bike home for just 7 thousand rupees.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy this Platina, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 68,912 on this bike.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 7,657 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,459 every month.

The loan tenure on Bajaj Platina 110 has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this bike, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the mileage, features and specification of this bike.

Bajaj Platina 110 is the first bike in this segment in which ABS system has been given Bajaj has launched this bike in the market with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has a 115.45 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates power of 8.6 PS and peak torque of 9.81 Nm, with which a 5-speed gearbox has been given.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which single channel ABS system has also been added.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that this Platina 110 bike gives a mileage of 84 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.