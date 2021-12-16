Take home Bajaj Pulsar NS125 sports bike with high speed and aggressive design by paying just 11 thousand, here is the plan

Want to buy a sports bike but the budget is low, then know here the complete plan to buy the low-cost Bajaj Pulsar NS125 on a very easy down payment.

In the two wheeler sector of the country, the sports bike segment is known for its expensive and premium bikes, but there are some bikes in the sports bike segment which are preferred for their price and aggressive design.

In which today we are talking about Bajaj Pulsar NS125 which is a low budget sports bike, if you buy this bike then you will have to spend Rs 99,347 but through the plan mentioned here, you can buy it only. You can take home by paying 11 thousand rupees.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler sector information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy this Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, then the company will give a loan of Rs 1,01,259 for it.

On this loan, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 11,262 after which a monthly EMI of Rs 3,644 will be paid every month.

The tenure of the loan being given by the bank on this Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 has been made up to 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this bike, then after the down payment plan of this bike, know the complete details of the features, mileage and specification of this bike.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is an aggressively designed sports bike which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, then it has been given in 124.4 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates power of 11.99 PS and peak torque of 11 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, its front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of 64.75 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: Loan, down payment and interest rates available on Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If your banking or CIBIL score reports negative, then the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and EMI accordingly.