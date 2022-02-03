Take home Hero HF Deluxe by spending only 30 to 35 thousand rupees, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

If you want a mileage bike in a low budget, then know here the complete details of Hero HF Deluxe and offer to take it home at half price.

There is a long range of bikes claiming to have the best mileage bikes in the two wheeler sector, with prices starting at Rs 50,000.

Among the long range of mileage bikes, we are talking about a popular bike in this segment, Hero HF Deluxe, which is counted among the best selling bikes of its company.

If you buy Hero HF Deluxe from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 54,480 to Rs 63,770, but here we are telling the offer in which you will be able to take this mileage bike home for half the price.

But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of this Hero HF Deluxe bike from mileage to features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of Hero HF Deluxe, it has a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine which generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brake in its front and rear wheel. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 83 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. has been done.

After knowing the complete details of Hero HF Deluxe, now you know the complete details of the offer you will get to buy this bike at half price.

,read this also-Hero Splendor Plus can be bought from here in the budget of 25 to 45 thousand, guarantee and warranty plan will be available from the company)

BIKES24 has posted this Hero HF Deluxe on its site, whose model is 2017 and its price has been kept by the company at Rs 34,000. Is.

,read this also– This top 3 sports bike can be a better option in the mid range, know full details from price to specification)

The CARANDBIKE website has posted this bike in its used bike section, whose model is 2018 and its price has been kept at Rs 35 thousand.

The 2018 model of Hero HF Deluxe has been posted on the DROOM website, which has been priced at Rs 30,338 along with loan facility.

After taking full information about the details and offers of the three options mentioned here, you can buy any of the three bikes keeping in mind your budget and need.