Take home Hyundai i10 for less than 2 lakhs with zero down payment, money back guarantee with strong mileage

Want to buy a car with long mileage in a low budget, then know here the plan to buy Hyundai i10 at a very affordable price with zero down payment.

There is a demand for the highest mileage cars in the car sector of the country which come in low budget and these cars are available in the hatchback segment in which the cars of major companies like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata are present in the largest number.

In which the name of Hyundai i10 is taken prominently, if you buy this car from the showroom, then you will have to spend Rs 5.28 lakh for this.

But through the offer mentioned here, you can buy this car for just 1.8 lakhs on zero down payment. The price has been kept at Rs 1,88,799.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of February 2011 and its ownership is first. It is a non-accidental car which has run 55,623 km so far and its registration is registered with HR-12 RTO office in Haryana.

On buying this bike, the company is giving a six-month warranty with certain conditions and a seven-day money back guarantee is also being given along with it.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

Apart from this, if you want to buy this car on loan, then the company is also providing this facility in which you can take this car home with zero down payment.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

After buying this car on zero down payment, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 4,427 every month.

Hyundai i10 is a stylish hatchback in which the company has given the engine of 1197 cc and this engine generates power of 81.86 PS and peak torque of 113.75 Nm with which manual transmission is given.

Talking about the features of the car, features like power steering, power windows, anti-lock braking system, dual eggbags on the front seat have been given, regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.7 kilometers per liter.