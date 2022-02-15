Take home Hyundai i20 Magna by paying 79 thousand, know complete details of EMI plan with car

In Car Finance, you can know the complete details of buying the Magna variant of Hyundai i20, a premium car in the hatchback segment, with a very easy plan.

The hatchback segment of the car sector remains in demand for its low budget mileage cars, but there are some cars in this segment which are liked for their sporty design and premium features.

One of these sporty designed cars in the hatchback segment is the Hyundai i20 which is a premium hatchback and comes in the list of best selling cars of its company.

In which we are talking about the Hyundai i20 Magna, whose starting price is Rs 6,98,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to Rs 7,94,941 on-road.

If you want to buy this car but are not able to buy due to low budget, then know here the complete details of the plan to buy this car on easy down payment.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this Hyundai i20 Magna then the bank will give you a loan of Rs 7,15,941 for this.

With this loan, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 79,000 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 15,141 every month.

The repayment period for the loan on Hyundai i20 Magna has been fixed by the bank for 5 years in which the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing the down payment plan, you know every small detail of the features, specification of this Hyundai i20 Magna.

Talking about the engine and power of Hyundai i20, it has been given a 1197 cc 4-cylinder engine that generates power of 81.86 PS and peak torque of 114.74 Nm, with which manual transmission is given.

Talking about the features of the car, the company has given features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, anti-lock braking system, etc.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.65 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.