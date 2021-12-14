Take home long mileage Maruti Alto 800 by paying just 37 thousand, EMI will be just this much

If you want to buy the popular long mileage hatchback Maruti Alto 800, then read here the complete plan to buy it on very low down payment.

In the car sector of the country, there is a long range of cars claiming long mileage in a low budget, in which the name of Maruti Alto comes prominently.

Maruti Alto is the best selling car of its company, which is the cheapest and longest mileage car in the country with the company. If you buy this Maruti Alto, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 3.15 lakh to Rs 4.82 lakh.

But if you do not have such a big budget, then here you can know the complete details of the plan to buy this car with very easy down payment and EMI plan.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car sector information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the standard model of Maruti Alto, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 3.33 lakh on it.

On this loan amount, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 37,090 followed by a monthly EMI of Rs 7,061 every month.

The bank has fixed the tenure of loan on Maruti Alto as 60 months in which it will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on the loan amount.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

If you want to buy this car, then after the down payment plan, know here the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Maruti Alto is the country’s popular mileage budget car, which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the engine and power of this car, it has a 796 cc engine which generates 48 PS of power and 69 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a manual transmission.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Alto, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.05 kmpl on petrol and 31.59 kmpl on CNG.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on Maruti Alto depend on your banking and CIBIL score.