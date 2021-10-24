Take home Mahindra KUV 100 micro SUV for 4 lakhs on zero down payment, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

If you are a fan of Mahindra KUV 100 micro SUV, then know here the full details of the offer to buy this car at a very low price.

After increasing the demand for micro SUVs in the country’s car sector, all the major companies have launched their cars in this segment, in which today we are talking about Mahindra KUV100, a popular micro SUV in this segment, which is the most popular of its company. Affordable and best selling micro SUV.

Mahindra KUV 100 is liked for its attractive design and features. If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from 6.08 lakh to 7.74 lakh rupees.

But through the offer mentioned here, you can take this car home with zero down payment for just Rs 4 lakh. But, before knowing the offers available on this micro SUV, you should know the complete details of its features and specification.

Mahindra’s KUV 100 has been launched in the market with four variants, in which the petrol engine of 1198 cc is given 1.2 liter capacity.

This engine generates 82 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Bluetooth and AUX connectivity.

Apart from this, steering mounted audio and calling control, height adjustable driver seat, speed sensing automatic door lock, child safety lock and many other features have been given in it.

Regarding the mileage of this micro SUV, Mahindra claims that it gives a mileage of 18.15 kmpl. After knowing the details of this car, now you know the details of the offer to take this car home on zero down payment.

Actually, this offer has been given by the second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and priced it at just Rs 3,99,000.

According to the information uploaded on the website of this car, its model is January 2018 and its ownership is first. This car has run 32,485 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-7C RTO of Delhi.

Along with this, the company CNG kit has also been fitted in this car. On buying this SUV, the company is giving a six-month warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions.

Apart from this, if you want to take it on loan, then the company is also offering the facility of zero down payment loan on this car, in which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 9,213 every month.