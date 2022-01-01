Take home Maruti Alto with zero down payment in a budget of only 1 lakh, guarantee and warranty plan with long mileage

If you want to buy a car that too in a low budget, then know here about the plan to buy Maruti Alto on zero down payment with guarantee and warranty plan.

Car is such a vehicle that almost every person wants to buy but due to low budget, because the starting price of a budget car in the car sector is Rs 3.15 lakh.

If you are also not able to buy a car for yourself due to low budget, then through the offers mentioned here, you can buy a long mileage car with easy plan at a very low price.

Today’s offer has come on Maruti Alto which is one of the best selling cars of its company and this car is preferred for long mileage.

Today’s offer on this car is given by the second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has posted it on their site and has priced it at Rs 1,26,399.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this Marut Alto is January 2013 and it has run 1,19,227 km so far.

The ownership of this Maruti Alto is first and it is registered in HR 26 RTO office, Haryana. On buying this car from the company, one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee is being given with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, if you buy this Maruti Alto and you do not like it or any defect has been found in it within seven days then you can return it to the company.

After returning this car, the company will refund your full payment to you without any question or deduction. Apart from this, those who cannot pay the loan together and want to take this car on loan, then the company is also providing this facility.

In which you can take this car home with zero down payment, after which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,006 every month for the next 60 months.

With this car, the company will not charge you 5 thousand rupees for free shipping, 5 thousand rupees for free RC transfer along with third party insurance and no service charge of any kind.