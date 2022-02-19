Auto

Take home Maruti Baleno in just 3 to 4 lakh budget, get an attractive loan plan with guarantee and warranty

14 seconds ago
by admin
If you like the Maruti Baleno but could not buy it due to low budget, then read here the details of the offers in which this car is available at a very low price.

In the hatchback segment of the car sector, apart from long mileage cars in the low budget, there are also premium cars coming in the mid range which are liked for their sporty design and premium features.

One of these premium cars is the Maruti Baleno which is liked not only for its sporty design but also for premium features and mileage.

The starting price of Maruti Baleno is Rs 6.14 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.66 lakh when it goes to its top variant, but you can take this car home in a budget of just Rs 2 to 4 lakh through the offers mentioned here.

But before knowing what is that offer and what are their details, you should know the complete details of features, specification and mileage of this Maruti Baleno.

Maruti Baleno is powered by a 1197cc 1.2L petrol engine that generates 83PS of power and 113Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual and CVT transmission with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, features like reverse view camera, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, push button start-stop and keyless entry have been provided.

Talking about the safety features, the company has given features like anti-lock braking system, EBD, ISO fixed child seat anchors and dual airbags on the front seat in it.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 23.87 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of Maruti Baleno, you know the complete details of the offer to buy this car at less than half price.

The 2018 model of the Zeta 1.2 variant of this Maruti Baleno has been posted on the DROOM website for sale at a price of Rs 2,95,000 and is also getting a finance scheme with this car.

The 2016 model of this Maruti Baleno has been posted on the CARWALE website, which has been priced at Rs 4.55 lakh, with the facility of finance offers.

The 2015 model of this Maruti Baleno has been posted on the CARDEKHO website, which has been priced at Rs 4,60,000 and the company is also offering guarantee, warranty, loan and other attractive plans with this car.


