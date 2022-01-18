Take home Maruti Celerio VXI CNG by paying just 73 thousand, will get 35 kmpl mileage with sporty design and premium features

If you’re planning to purchase a automobile, then earlier than shopping for, know right here the entire particulars of shopping for Maruti Celerio VXI CNG with bumper mileage with very straightforward plan.

The demand for CNG automobiles within the nation’s auto sector has elevated considerably in recent times, because of which automakers have began launching CNG variations of their present automobiles or new CNG automobiles.

Should you additionally need to purchase a brand new CNG automobile, then right here we’re going to inform you the entire particulars of the plan to take the CNG variant of Maruti Celerio home in a very simple means.

Maruti Suzuki has launched its fashionable automobile Celerio in a brand new avatar, whose CNG model has additionally been launched by the corporate available in the market.

Should you purchase the Celerio CNG variant, then you definitely will need to spend Rs 6.58 lakh for this, however you possibly can simply purchase it by way of the down cost plan talked about right here.

Based on the down cost and EMI calculator given on the automobile sector data web site CARDEKHO, when you purchase this Maruti Celerio VXI CNG, then the financial institution related with the corporate will give a mortgage of Rs 6,61,660 on this automobile.

On this mortgage quantity, you will need to make a minimal down cost of Rs 73,000 and then pay a month-to-month EMI of Rs 13,993 each month.

The tenure of this mortgage has been stored by the financial institution for 60 months and the financial institution will cost curiosity on the charge of 9.8 % on this mortgage quantity. After studying this down cost plan, when you additionally need to purchase this automobile, then know right here the entire particulars of this automobile.

Speaking in regards to the engine and energy of Maruti Celerio, on this the corporate has given a 999 cc engine that generates 55.92 PS of energy and 82.1 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a guide transmission.

Speaking in regards to the features, features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, engine start-stop button, anti-lock braking system and twin airbags on the entrance seats have been offered.

Relating to mileage, the corporate claims that this automobile provides a mileage of 26 km per liter on petrol however this automobile provides a mileage of 35.6 km per kg on CNG package.