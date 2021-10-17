Take home Maruti Celerio with strong mileage at less than half the price, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

The Maruti Celerio is a popular car in the hatchback segment with a starting price of Rs 4.65 lakh but you can take this car home for half the price with this offer.

There is a wide range of mileage cars available in the car sector of the country which are easily available in low budget. In which one name is Maruti Celerio which is a low budget hatchback and it is liked for mileage and style.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. If you do not have such a big budget, then here we are telling the details of the offer to take this mileage car home at less than half the price.

But before knowing that offer, you should know the complete details of the features, mileage and specification of this Maruti Celerio. Maruti Celerio is the most liked entry level hatchback car after Alto, which the company has launched in three variants.

In this car, the company has given a 998 cc engine which is a 1.0 liter capacity engine. This engine generates 68 PS of power and 78 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of the car, features like keyless entry, manual AC, power windows, height adjustable driver seat, dual airbags on the front seat, ABS, EBD rear parking sensors have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Celerio, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG.

After knowing the details of this car, now you know the complete details of the offer to buy it at half price. This car has been offered by the second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed it on its site and has kept the price at just Rs 2,48,599.

According to the information given on the site, the model of this car is of June 2015 and its ownership is second. The car has run 73,484 km so far and its registration is registered with DL-3C RTO in Delhi.

The company is giving a seven-day money back guarantee with a six-month warranty on the purchase of this car. Apart from this, there is also a loan facility on zero down payment for those who want to take it on loan.