Take home Maruti Swift VXI by paying just 83 thousand, will get 23 kmpl mileage with premium features

If you also like the Maruti Swift VXI, then you can buy this sporty designed car through the down payment plan mentioned here, read the details.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is known for its budget affordable cars but some of the cars present in it are also liked for their design and premium features.

In which today we are talking about Maruti Swift which is the best selling car in India along with its company in the year 2021.

If you buy this Maruti Swift, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh but you do not have such a big budget, then here you can know the complete plan to take it home with easy down payment plan .

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car sector information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the VXI AMT variant of this car, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 6.05 lakh on it.

On this loan, you will have to pay a down payment of Rs 83,472 and after that a monthly EMI of Rs 15,898 will be paid every month. The loan tenure on Maruti Swift has been kept at 60 months and the bank will charge interest on this loan amount at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum.

If you want to buy this car after reading this down payment plan, then now know the complete details of the features and specification of this car.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

In Maruti Swift, the company has given a 1197 cc 1.2 liter petrol engine that generates 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like cruise control, 4.2-inch color driver display, high-adjustable driver seat, auto AC ESC, hill hold control, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors and dual airbags have been provided. Regarding mileage, Maruti claims that this Maruti Swift car gives a mileage of 23.20 kmpl.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on Maruti Swift depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can change these three accordingly if it is reported negative.