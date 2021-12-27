Take home Maruti WagonR for just two lakh rupees, the company will provide guarantee and warranty plan with loan

If you are a fan of the Maruti WagonR, here’s the complete list of offers to buy this car at a very affordable price.

There is a long range of low budget cars in the car sector which are preferred for their mileage or other features and in this range the cars of major companies like Maruti, Tata and Hyundai are found in maximum number.

In which today we are talking about Maruti WagonR which is preferred for its mileage and boot space in the hatchback segment.

If you buy Maruti WagonR from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh, but through the offers mentioned here, you can take this car to your home in a budget of just 2 lakhs.

Today’s offer on this car is given by CARDEKHO which is a car sector information website which has listed it in its used car section and has priced it at Rs 2,18,500.

According to the details given on the website, the model of this Maruti WagonR is October 2011 and its ownership is first. This Maruti WagonR has run 98,876 km so far and its registration is registered at DL 7C RTO office in Delhi.

On the purchase of this car, the company is giving a comprehensive warranty of six months and a money back guarantee of seven days, apart from this, the company is also providing the facility of six months Pan India Road Side Assistance and Free RC Transfer.

People who have very less budget and want to take this car on loan, then the company is also providing loan facility on this car.

If you want to buy this Maruti WagonR then after this offer read every small detail of the features and specification of this car.

In this Maruti WagonR, the company has given a 998 cc K series engine which generates power of 67 bhp and peak torque of 90 Nm and this engine has been given a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Maruti WagonR gives a mileage of 19.9 kmpl.