Take home premium design Suzuki Burgman Street by paying just 10 thousand rupees, this will be monthly EMI

If you are looking to get an attractively designed scooter that too in an affordable way, know here the complete details of Suzuki Burgman Street’s home plans for a very low down payment.

The scooter segment of the country’s two-wheeler sector today has a wide range of stylish and premium features scooters apart from mileage scooters. In which stylish premium scooters of companies like Suzuki, Yamaha, Honda are most liked.

In which today we are talking about a premium designed scooter Suzuki Burgman Street. Which is the premium scooter of its company’s 125 cc segment.

To buy Suzuki Burgman, you will have to spend Rs 85,100 to Rs 88,600. But if you don’t have such a big budget.

So here we are telling you the complete details of the plan to buy this scooter on a down payment of only 10 thousand rupees. But before knowing this information, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this scooter.

Suzuki Burgman Street is a maxi scooter that the company has launched in two variants. This scooter is well-liked due to its strong styling.

This scooter has a 124 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine can generate 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of torque.

In the braking system of this scooter, the company has given disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. With this, both the tires have been given tubeless.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, Suzuki claims that it gives a mileage of 55.89 kmpl. This mileage is certified by ARAI. After knowing the complete details of this scooter, now you know the complete plan to buy this scooter on a down payment of 10 thousand.

If you buy a Bluetooth variant of this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give you a loan of Rs 93,432 on it. You will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 10,381 on this loan amount. After which EMI of Rs 3,364 will have to be paid every month.

The loan tenure for Suzuki Burgman Street scooter will be 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum on the total loan amount.

Important notice: Bank loan, down payment, EMI and interest rates on this scooter depend on your banking and CIBIL score. In which the bank can make changes in these four if there is a negative report.