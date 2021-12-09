Take home Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cruiser bike by paying just 21 thousand with EMI plan, know full details

If you are fond of cruiser bikes but could not buy due to low budget, then know here easy down payment plan to buy Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

The cruiser bike segment in the two wheeler segment is the most preferred among the youth with a wide range of bikes from leading companies like Royal Enfield, Bajaj, Honda, Suzuki and Jawa.

In which today we are talking about Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which the company has recently launched with premium features and specifications.

The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.98 lakh, which goes up to Rs 2.14 lakh if ​​you go to its top variant, if you are not able to buy this bike due to its high price, then know here to buy it on easy down payment and EMI. Full details of the plan.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two wheeler segment, if you buy the Fireball variant of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, then for this the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,96,222 on this bike.

On this loan, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 21,802 after which EMI of Rs 6,425 will be paid every month.

The loan tenure on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this bike, then after its down payment plan, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

Royal Enfield Meteor has been launched by the company in three variants, it has been given in 349 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected air cooled technology.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

This engine generates maximum power of 20.4 PS and peak torque of 27 Nm and this engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cruiser bike, the company claims that this Meteor 350 gives a mileage of 41.88 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.