Take home the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street with strong style and mileage for just 33 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty

Want to buy a cruiser bike that too at a low price, then know here the complete details of the plan to buy Bajaj Avenger 220 Street at a very low price.

Cruiser bikes are the most liked after mileage bikes in the country’s two wheeler sector and the number of youths who like these bikes is the highest.

But often many people are unable to buy these cruiser bikes even after liking because of the high price of these cruiser bikes. Can buy on

To buy Bajaj Avenger 220 Street from the showroom, you will have to spend Rs 1.32 lakh, but in this offer you are getting this bike for just Rs 33 thousand.

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by BIKES24, a website that sells second hand two wheeler, which has listed it on its site and its price has been kept only 33 thousand rupees.

According to the information given about this Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on the website, the model of this bike is 2016 and it has run only 27,232 km so far, the ownership of this Avenger is first and this bike is registered in DL 3S RT office, Delhi .

If you buy this bike, then the company is giving one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee on this bike with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this bike and you do not like it or any defect is found in it within seven days of purchase then you can return it to the company.

After returning the bike, the company will refund your full payment to you without any question or any deduction, if you want to buy this bike, then after this offer, know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

In this cruiser bike, Bajaj has given a single cylinder 220 cc engine that generates 19.03 PS of power and 17.55 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives mileage of kilometer per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.