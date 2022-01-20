Take home the Bajaj CT100 for half the price with a full year warranty, get 89 kmpl of amazing mileage

Take home the Bajaj CT100 for half the price with a full year guarantee, get 89 kmpl of amazing mileage

The funds is low however need to purchase a bike with a sturdy mileage, then learn right here the particulars of the supply to take the Bajaj CT100 home at a very low price.

There are a massive quantity of bikes claiming lengthy mileage in the two wheeler sector, whose price begins from 50 thousand rupees to 80 thousand rupees.

In case you additionally need to purchase a lengthy mileage bike however aren’t in a position to purchase as a result of low funds, then know right here the particulars of the supply to purchase a sturdy mileage bike at lower than half price.

Right here we’re speaking about Bajaj CT 100 which is a lengthy mileage bike which you’ll have to spend from Rs 51,802 to Rs 53,696 to purchase from the showroom.

However by way of the affords talked about right here, it is possible for you to to take this bike home for lower than half the price. At the moment’s supply has been given on this bike by BIKES24 which has posted this bike on its web site and the price is simply 23 thousand rupees.

In accordance with the data given on the web site, the mannequin of this bike is 2015 and it has run 72,018 km to this point. The possession of this Bajaj CT 100 is first and its registration is registered in DL 05 RTO workplace, Delhi.

On buying the bike, the firm is providing a one-year guarantee plan with sure circumstances, alongside with a seven-day a refund assure plan.

In accordance with this a refund assure plan given by the firm, if there may be any defect in it or you don’t prefer it inside seven days of shopping for this bike, then you possibly can return it to the firm.

After returning this bike, the firm will refund your full fee to you with none query or deduction. If you wish to purchase this bike amongst your self, then after this supply, know the full particulars of its options and specs.

Speaking about the engine of Bajaj CT 100, it has a 102 cc single cylinder engine which generates energy of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.34 Nm.

Concerning the mileage of the bike, the firm claims that this bike provides a mileage of 89.6 kilometers per liter and this mileage is licensed by ARAI.