Take home the best selling Honda Activa in the country for just 21 thousand, the company will give 12 months warranty

Here this company is offering Honda Activa with guarantee and warranty plan at a very low price, read the full details of this offer.

In the scooter segment of the two wheeler sector, today there are mileage budget scooters to expensive scooters with premium design and features, in which today we are talking about the best selling Honda Activa in the country, which is liked for its low price and mileage. is done.

Buying this scooter from the showroom, you will have to spend from Rs 70 thousand to Rs 73 thousand, but through the offer mentioned here, you can buy this Honda Activa at just Rs 21 thousand i.e. less than half the price.

Today’s offer on this Honda Activa is given by BIKES24 which is a second hand two wheeler buying and selling website which has listed this scooter on their site and priced at Rs 21 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this scooter is 2014 and it has run 29,103 km so far, the ownership of this Honda Activa scooter is second and it is registered in HR 51 RTO office, Haryana.

On purchasing this scooter, a 1-year warranty plan is being given with certain conditions like vibration, besides a seven-day money back guarantee is also being given.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

As per this money back guarantee, you can return this Honda Activa to the company within 7 days of purchase if any defect is found or if you do not like it.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

After returning, the company will refund your entire payment without any question and without any deduction, if you want to buy this scooter, then after the offer received on it, know the complete details of its mileage, features and specification.

Talking about the engine and power of Honda Activa, it has been given in single cylinder 109.51 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 7.79 PS and peak torque of 8.79 Nm and automatic transmission has been given in this scooter. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this Honda Activa gives a mileage of 60 kmpl.