Take home the cheapest car of the country by paying 36 thousand, only this will be monthly EMI

In Car Finance Plan today, know the complete details of buying the long mileage Maruti Alto 800 STD with very easy plans.

The highest demand in the car segment of the auto sector is for those hatchback cars that offer good design and premium features along with long mileage at a low price.

If you want to buy a new car but the budget is very less, then here we are telling you the complete details of buying the standard variant of the country’s cheapest hatchback Maruti Alto 800 with a very easy plan.

The starting price of the standard variant of Maruti Alto is Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) which when on road goes up to Rs 3,59,764 but you can take this car home by paying just Rs 36,000 through the down payment plan mentioned here. Huh.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the standard variant of this Maruti Alto, then the bank will give a loan of Rs 3,23,764 for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 36,000 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 6,847 every month.

To repay the loan on Maruti Alto 800, the bank has fixed a period of 5 years and the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing this down payment plan of Maruti Alto, you know every information related to the features, specification and mileage of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Alto, the company has given a 3 cylinder 796 cc engine which generates power of 47.33 bhp and peak torque of 69 Nm and 5 speed manual transmission has been given with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start stop button, anti-lock braking system have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Maruti Alto 800 gives a mileage of 22.05 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and EMI plans available on Maruti Alto 800 Standard variant depend on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can make changes in these three accordingly if it is reported negative.