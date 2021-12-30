Take home the CNG avatar of Maruti Alto 800 by paying 54 thousand, will get bumper mileage of 31 kmpl

If you want to buy Maruti Alto 800 CNG which gives tremendous mileage on both petrol and CNG, then know here complete details of easy plan.

There are many cars that claim long mileage in the car sector of the country, but when it comes to price and mileage, one of the first names that comes to mind in these cars is Maruti Alto 800.

Maruti Alto 800 is the cheapest mileage car of its company as well as the country, which the company has launched in the market with three trims.

If you buy this car, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 3.15 lakh to Rs 4.82 lakh, but through the plan we are going to tell, you will be able to take this car home for just Rs 54 thousand.

Actually, according to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car segment information website CARDEKHO, if you buy Maruti Alto 800 S CNG, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 4.79,578.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 54,657 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 10,396 every month.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

The tenure of this loan has been kept by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount. If you want to buy this car, then know here complete details of features, specifications and mileage of this Maruti Alto .

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

In this Maruti Alto LXI S CNG, the company has given a 796 cc engine that generates power of 40.36 bhp and peak torque of 60 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of this car, the company has given features like multi-function steering wheel, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, climate control, push button start-stop, ABS, EBD, airbag on the driver’s seat. have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Maruti Alto 800 gives a mileage of 22.59 km per liter on petrol, but the same mileage increases to 31.59 km per kg on the CNG variant of its car.