Take home the country’s safest mini SUV Tata Punch by paying just 66 thousand rupees, will get powerful mileage with premium features

If you want to buy a mini SUV, then know here the complete details of the plan to take home the Tata Punch Pure variant with 5 star safety rating.

Along with the mileage car in the country’s car sector, the demand for mini SUV cars has also increased rapidly, in view of which many companies have started launching their micro SUVs.

In the mini SUV segment, today we are talking about Tata Punch, the cheapest mini SUV from Tata Motors, which is the safest mini SUV in the country.

If you plan to buy this SUV, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 5.48 lakh to Rs 9.08 lakh, but here we are telling about the economical plan in which you can take this SUV home very easily. can.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car sector information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the pure variant of Tata Punch, then the bank associated with its company will give a loan of Rs 5.98 lakh.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 66,549 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 12,657 every month.

The tenure of the loan on Tata Punch has been fixed by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge interest on this loan amount at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum.

If you are planning to buy this car after reading this down payment plan, then know here the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of Tata Punch, the company has given an engine of 1199 cc which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine. This engine generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of Tata Punch, the company has given a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system in it, with features like auto AC, automatic wiper and headlights, cruise control, etc.

Talking about the safety features of the car, the company has given features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors on the front seats.

The most important thing about this mini SUV is that it has got a 5 star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test, which makes it the safest mini SUV in India.