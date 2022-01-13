Take home the Dark Knight Edition of Yamaha R15 V4 by paying just 19 thousand, will get powerful mileage with premium styling

(*19*) home the Dark Knight Edition of Yamaha R15 V4 by paying just 19 thousand, will get powerful mileage with premium styling

In case you are fond of sports activities bikes, then know right here the full particulars of shopping for premium model Yamaha R15 V4 in an easy approach.

In the two wheeler sector of the nation, sports activities and cruiser bikes are the most most well-liked after low finances lengthy mileage bikes.

By which as we speak we’re speaking about Yamaha R15 4V, a premium bike in the sports activities bike phase, which stays in the listing of greatest promoting bikes of its firm.

When you additionally like this bike, then you definitely will must spend from Rs 1.72 lakh to Rs 1.82 lakh to purchase it.

However for those who wouldn’t have such an enormous quantity to pay directly, then know right here the full particulars of the plan to purchase this bike on an easy down cost.

In accordance with the down cost and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a web site that offers details about the two wheeler sector, for those who purchase the Dark Knight Edition of this Yamaha R15, then the financial institution related with the firm will give a mortgage of Rs 1,77,898 on this bike.

After this mortgage, you will must make a minimal down cost of Rs 19,767 and after that you simply will must pay a month-to-month EMI of Rs 6,371 each month.

The mortgage tenure on this sports activities bike has been stored by the financial institution for 36 months and the financial institution will cost an curiosity of 9.7 p.c every year on this mortgage quantity.

After this down cost plan discovered on Yamaha R15, if you wish to purchase it, then know right here the full particulars of its options and specs.

Speaking about the engine and energy of this bike, the firm has given a single cylinder 155 cc engine which relies on liquid cooled know-how, this engine generates 18.4 PS of energy and 14.2 Nm of peak torque, with which 6-speed gearbox is given. has gone.

Speaking about the braking system of the bike, the firm has given a mix of disc brakes in its entrance and rear wheels, with which twin channel anti-lock braking system has been put in.

Relating to the mileage of the bike, Yamaha claims that this bike provides a mileage of 50 kilometers per liter and this mileage is licensed by ARAI.