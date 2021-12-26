Take home the Datsun Go coming in the budget of only 4 lakhs by paying just 59 thousand, you will get premium features and long mileage

If you want to buy a premium car in a low budget, then know here the complete details of taking Datsun Go home in a very economical way.

In the car sector, those cars are most in demand, which come with long mileage and premium features in a low budget, in which today we are talking about Datsun GO which is a very low budget car which has long mileage and premium features. Liked for the features.

If you buy this Datsun Go car, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.02 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh but you do not have such a big budget, then know here the complete plan to buy this car on a very easy down payment. Detail.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car sector information website CARDEKHO, if you buy an optional petrol variant of this Datsun GO, then the bank will give a loan of Rs 4 lakh on this car.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 59,322 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 11,298 every month.

The tenure of the loan on this car has been kept by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge interest on this loan amount at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum.

If you want to buy this car, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the features, specification and mileage of this car.

Datsun Go is a premium car of its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants, in this car Datsun has given an engine of 1198 cc which is 1.2 liter petrol engine.

This engine generates 77 PS of power and 104 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like keyless entry, manual AC, heater, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD and dual airbags on the front seats have been given in the car.

Regarding the mileage of Datsun GO, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.59 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.