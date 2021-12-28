Take home the dazzling Datsun Redi GO in a budget of just 2 lakhs, will get 22 kmpl mileage

If you want a stylish car with mileage in a low budget, then here you can know the details of the offer to buy Datsun redi go at a very affordable price.

Cars present in the hatchback segment are known for their long mileage and low price, which includes cars from Maruti to Hyundai and from Tata to Datsun. The starting price of these cars in the hatchback segment starts from Rs 3.15 lakhs to Rs 8 lakhs. It goes till

If you also want to buy a car but are not able to buy due to low budget, then know here the complete plan to buy Datsun redi GO with attractive design and good mileage at an affordable price.

Today’s offer on this car has come from car segment information website CARDEKHO which has listed this car in its used car section and has priced it at just Rs 2.31 lakh.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is 2019 and it has run 44,000 km so far, this Datsun redi GO car is owned first and it is registered at DL 14 RTO office in Delhi.

On the purchase of this car, the company is offering a comprehensive warranty plan of six months, along with a plan of seven days money back guarantee.

Apart from this plan, six months PAN India roadside assistance and free RC transfer facility is also being provided, as well as people who have very less budget and want to take this car on loan, then loan facility is also given to them. Will go

If you want to buy this car, then after the offer available on it, know the details of the features and specification of this car.

In Datsun Redi Go, the company has given a 999 cc engine which is a 0.8 liter petrol engine and this engine generates 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, keyless entry, airbag on the driver’s seat, ABS, EBD have been given. Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.0 kmpl.