Take home the disc brake and Bluetooth variants of Suzuki Access 125 by paying 9 thousand, that’s all EMI will be made

If you plan to buy Best Mileage Scooter, then here you can know the details of Suzuki Access 125, a popular scooter in the 125cc segment with easy plans.

The range of scooter segment in the country has grown like the bike segment, in which scooters with mileage and sporty design and hi-tech features are easily available.

In which today we are talking about the Suzuki Access 125, a scooter with a combination of long mileage and high-tech features, which is the best selling scooter of its company.

The disc brake and Bluetooth variant of the Suzuki Access 125 starts at Rs 84,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 1,01,230 on-road.

If you want to buy this scooter, then here you can know the complete details of the take it home plan with very low down payment and easy EMI.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 82,133 on this scooter.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9 thousand and after that, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,945 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Suzuki Access 125 has been fixed by the bank for 36 months i.e. 3 years and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

,read this alsoThese top 3 scooters with light weight give long mileage, read full details from price to features)

After knowing this down payment plan, now you know the complete details of the features, mileage and specification of this Suzuki Access 125 scooter.

,read this also– Yamaha Fascino 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Who is better in style, mileage and price, know here)

Talking about the engine and power of Suzuki Access, the company has given a 124 cc single cylinder engine which generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque.

In the braking system, the company has put a disc brake in its front wheel with a combination of drum brake in the rear wheel. Regarding mileage, Suzuki claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 57.22 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plans available on this Suzuki Access 125 depend on your banking and CIBIL score. If there is a negative report in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.