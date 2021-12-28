Take home the Era Executive variant of Hyundai Santro by paying just 54 thousand, will get 20 kmpl mileage with premium features

Hyundai Santro is a low budget hatchback which is also known for long mileage, if you want to buy it then here are the easy plans.

In the hatchback segment of the car sector, there is a long range of cars that are preferred for long mileage and features in a low budget, one of these cars is Hyundai Santro which is preferred for low budget mileage and premium styling. Is.

If you buy this Hyundai Santro, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.76 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh but you do not have such a huge amount to pay at once, then here we will tell the details of the plan in which you will buy this car. You will be able to take them home by paying just Rs 54 thousand.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car sector information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the Era Executive variant of Santro, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 4.90 lakh.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 54,519 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 10,366 every month.

The tenure of this loan on Hyundai Santro has been fixed by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this car, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Hyundai Santro is a popular car of its company as well as the hatchback segment of the car sector, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, it has been given a 1086 cc engine which generates power of 68.05 bhp and peak torque of 99.04 Nm and 5 speed manual transmission has been given with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior mirror, touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control, push button start-stop have been provided.

Talking about the safety features, features like ABS, EBD, power windows, rear parking sensor have been given in it, regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Hyundai Santro gives a mileage of 20.3 kmpl.