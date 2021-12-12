Take home the fast Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon by paying just 10 thousand, it will be monthly EMI

If you want to buy a fast bike in a low budget, then know here the plan to buy Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon at a very attractive down payment.

Commuter bikes are in high demand in the motorcycle segment of the two wheeler sector, which are preferred for their mileage and low cost.

But there are some bikes that are also liked for their speed and attractive design at a low price, in which today we are talking about Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon which is a popular bike of its company.

If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 78,989 to Rs 85,331 but you do not have such a huge amount, then nothing to worry, read here to take this bike home on very easy down payment Complete plan details.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the split seat and disc brake variant of this Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 90,688 on it.

You will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 10,077 on this loan and then pay an EMI of Rs 3,255 every month.

The loan period being given by the bank on this bike has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing the down payment plan of Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon, now know the complete details of the features and specifications of this bike.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a single cylinder 124.4 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 11.8 PS and peak torque of 10.8 Nm, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox .

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon gives a mileage of 51.46 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.