Take home the Fireball Edition of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 with double disc brake and ABS by paying just 21 thousand, EMI will be so much

If you also like the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, then know the complete details of buying this cruiser bike with very easy plans.

The cruiser bike segment of the two wheeler sector is the most preferred after the budget bikes with mileage, among the long range present in this cruiser segment, we are talking about the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which the company recently launched.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a cruiser bike with an attractive design and strong engine, which you will have to spend from Rs 1.98 lakh to Rs 2.14 lakh to buy.

But here we will tell about the plan through which you will be able to take this bike home with a very easy down payment plan.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the Fire Ball Edition of this Royal Enfield Meteor 350, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,96,222 for it.

You will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 21,202 on this loan and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 6,425 every month thereafter.

The loan tenure for Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this cruiser bike, then after the down payment plan of this bike, know the complete details of its features and specification.

In Royal Enfield Meteor, the company has given a 349 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected long stroke air cooled technology.

This engine generates 20.4 PS of power and 27 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this cruiser bike gives a mileage of 41.88 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plan available on this bike depends on your banking and CIBIL score.

If there is a negative report in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.