Take home the highest mileage car in the country by paying just 56 thousand, this will be the monthly EMI

12 seconds ago
In Car Finance Plan today, know the most complete details of Maruti Celerio LXI along with features and mileage to buy it on easy down payment.

There are many such cars in the car sector which are liked for their mileage and features along with their low price, in which today we are talking about a popular car in the hatchback segment, Maruti Celerio, which the company has recently launched in a completely new avatar. launched with.

The price of the LXI variant of Maruti Celerio is Rs 5,15,000, which when on road becomes Rs 6,64,191 Now if you do not have such a huge amount, then we are telling about the down payment plan in which you can buy this car only. Can be purchased with a down payment of Rs 56,000.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this Maruti Celerio LXI variant, the bank will give a loan of Rs 5,08,191 on it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 56 thousand and after that a monthly EMI of Rs 10,748 will be paid every month.

To repay the loan on Maruti Celerio LXI, the bank has fixed a time period of 5 years with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on the loan amount being given.

After knowing this down payment plan of Maruti Celerio LXI, if you want to buy it, then know here complete details of its features, specifications and mileage.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Celerio, the company has given a 998 cc three-cylinder engine in it, this engine generates power of 65.71 bhp and peak torque of 89 Nm and it is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of Maruti Celerio LXI, the company has given features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior mirror, engine start-stop button, anti-lock braking system.

Regarding mileage, Maruti Suzuki claims that this car gives a mileage of 25.24 kmpl on the petrol engine and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan amount, down payment and interest rate plan available on Maruti Celerio LXI largely depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If a negative report comes out in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.


