Take home the Honda Activa 6G Deluxe variant by paying 8 thousand, will get 60 kmpl mileage with style

You can buy Honda Activa 6G with this down payment plan, know what is this plan and what are the complete details of this scooter.

The scooter segment has grown like the bike segment in the two wheeler sector, in which you get scooters according to every budget and need.

In which today we are talking about the Honda Activa 6G, the best selling scooter in the country which is liked for its price, style and mileage.

If you buy or are planning to buy this scooter, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 70,599 to Rs 72,345.

But if you have less budget or do not have that much money to give together, then here you can know the complete details of buying this scooter in an easy way.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the deluxe variant of this Honda Activa, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 75,432 on it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,381 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,719 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Honda Activa 6G Deluxe has been fixed by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing the down payment plan of this scooter, if you want to buy it, then now know the complete information about its features, specification and mileage.

Talking about the engine and power of Honda Activa 6G, the company has given a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 7.79 PS and peak torque of 8.79 Nm.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tubeless tires have been added.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plan available on this Honda Activa 6G depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can make any changes in these three according to the negative report.