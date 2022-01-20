Take home the KTM Duke 125 sports bike by paying 19 thousand, you will get great style and strong speed

If you need to purchase a sports bike, then you can simply know right here the particulars of the plan to purchase KTM Duke 125 with very simple down cost.

Regardless of the small phase of the sports bike in the nation’s bike sector, it’s favored by numerous youth, during which you get sports bikes of each price range and specification.

Through which immediately we’re speaking about KTM Duke 125, a premium bike of this sports bike phase, which is favored resulting from its style and speed.

If you purchase this bike then you will need to spend 1.70 lakh rupees however you would not have such a giant price range then know right here the full particulars of taking it home on simple down cost.

In response to the down cost and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, an internet site that offers details about the two wheeler sector, if you purchase this bike, then the financial institution related to the firm will give a mortgage of Rs 1,73,002 on it.

You will need to pay a minimal down cost of Rs 19,222 on this mortgage and then pay a month-to-month EMI of Rs 6,212 each month.

The mortgage tenure on this bike has been fastened by the financial institution for 36 months and the financial institution will cost curiosity at the price of 9.7 % on this mortgage quantity.

If you need to purchase it after figuring out this down cost plan, then know right here the full particulars of its options and specification.

Speaking about the engine and energy of KTM Duke, it has been given in 124.7 cc single cylinder engine which is predicated on liquid cooled expertise.

This engine generates 14.5 PS of energy and 12 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Speaking about the braking system of the bike, a single channel anti-lock braking system has been added with disc brakes in its entrance and rear wheels.

Concerning the mileage of the bike, the firm claims that this KTM Duke 125 offers a mileage of 48.05 kmpl and this mileage is licensed by ARAI.

Essential discover: The mortgage, down cost and rate of interest plan accessible on this bike is dependent upon your banking and CIBIL rating.

If a detrimental report comes out in your banking and CIBIL rating, then the financial institution could make adjustments in these three accordingly.