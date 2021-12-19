Take home the Maruti Eeco 7 seater in a small budget of 52 thousand for a big family, only this will be monthly EMI

If you want to buy a 7 seater car in a low budget for a large family, here is the complete plan to take the Maruti Eeco home with a very easy down payment.

In the car sector of the country, a number of cars in the MPV segment are very less, but they are preferred by a large number of people, in which today we are talking about Maruti Eeco which is an economical 7 seater car which can be bought in a low budget. is preferred for.

If you buy this Maruti Eeco, then for this you will have to spend Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 6.68 lakh but if your family is big and budget is small then know here the complete details of the plan to buy this car on very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car sector information website, if you buy the 7 seater standard variant of Maruti Eeco, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 4.48 lakh on it.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 52,466 after which a monthly EMI of Rs 9,996 will be paid every month.

The loan tenure on Maruti Eeco has been kept by the bank for 60 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

If you want to buy this 7 seater affordable car, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of its features and specification.

Maruti Eeco is an affordable budget car, which the company has launched in 5 and 7 seater variants. This car has been given in 1196 cc engine which generates power of 72.42 PS and peak torque of 98 Nm and with manual. transmission is given.

Talking about the features of the car, it has features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, touch screen infotainment system, auto climate control, engine start stop button, anti lock braking system, alloy wheels, fog lights, power windows. went.

Talking about the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 16.11 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plan for loan, down payment and interest rates available on Maruti Eeco depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can change these three accordingly if it is reported negative.