Take home the Maruti WagonR with strong mileage and 341 liters of boot space by paying just 56 thousand, this is the monthly EMI

If you also like the Maruti WagonR but have not been able to buy it due to budget constraints, then know here the complete details of the plan to buy this car with an easy down payment.

In the hatchback segment of the car sector in the country, there is a long range of cars that come with powerful mileage and features in a low budget, in which today we are talking about Maruti WagonR with the highest boot space and mileage in its segment. .

If you buy this car, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.93 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh but you do not have such a big budget, then here you can know the complete details of taking this car home with a very economical plan. .

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the car sector information website CARDEKHO, if you buy the LXI variant of this Maruti WagonR, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 5.09 lakh on this car.

You will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 56,656 on this loan and then pay an EMI of Rs 10,776 every month.

The loan period being given by the bank on this Maruti WagonR has been fixed at 60 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent on the loan amount.

If you want to buy this Maruti WagonR, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Maruti WagonR is counted among the best selling cars of its company, which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

This engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. .

Apart from this, features like manual AC, power windows, keyless entry, steering mounted audio and calling control have been given, regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it will give a mileage of 21.79 kmpl on VanR petrol and 32.52 kmpl on CNG. gives.