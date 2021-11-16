Take home the MotoGP edition of Suzuki Gixxer SF sports bike by paying just 15 thousand, only this will be monthly EMI

If you are a sports bike lover, then know here the complete details of Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 taking home home with a very easy down payment.

The sports bike segment in the country’s two-wheeler sector has become very big today, in which you get sports bikes according to every budget and features.

In this segment today we are talking about a stylish sports bike Suzuki Gixxer SF which is a popular bike of its company.

To buy Suzuki Gixxer SF, you will have to spend up to Rs 1.32 lakh, but after reading the plan mentioned here, you will be able to take this bike home by paying just 15 thousand.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler sector information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the Moto GP edition of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,42,159 on this bike.

On this loan amount, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 15,796 and thereafter an EMI of Rs 5,091 per month.

The tenure of this loan being given by the bank is 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this bike, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the features and specification of this sports bike.

Suzuki Gixxer SF is a premium styled sports bike which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

This engine of Suzuki Gixxer generates 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of Suzuki Gixxer SF, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 48.54 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan amount, down payment and interest rates available on Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 depend on your banking which in case of a negative report can be changed by the bank.