Take home the premium car of the hatchback segment Maruti Swift for just 3.5 lakhs, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

If the budget is less but want to buy a premium car, then here you can know the complete details of the offers available on Maruti Swift.

Apart from the long mileage cars in the hatchback segment of the car sector, there are some cars which are also liked for their design and features.

In which we are talking about Maruti Suzuki Swift, which is a best selling car in its segment.

But through the offers mentioned here, you can take this Maruti Swift car home for half the price, today’s offer on this car is given by the car sector information website CARDEKHO which has listed it in its used car section. And its price has been kept at Rs 5,55,000.

According to the information of this Maruti Swift given on the website, the model of this car is January 2015 and it has run 78,788 km so far.

The ownership of this Maruti Swift car is first and it is registered in the DL4C RTO office in Delhi, on the purchase of this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty plan with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan. .

Apart from this, the company is also offering a plan of 6 months Pan India Road Side Assistance and Free RC Transfer, if you want to buy this Maruti Swift, then after this offer, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

This Maruti Swift has a 1248 cc engine that generates maximum power of 74 bhp and maximum torque of 190 Nm and this engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the features of the car, it has features like power steering, power windows, remote tank opener, remote fuel lead opener, low fuel warning light, vanity mirror, rear seat headrest, height adjustable driver seat, seat belt reminder, etc.

Talking about the safety features of the car, the company has given features like Central Locking, Power Door Locks, Child Safety Lock, Anti Theft Alarm, Day Night Rear View Mirror, Keyless Entry, Engine Immobilizer in it.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Swift, the company claims that the mileage of this car on the diesel engine is 22.9 kilometers per liter.