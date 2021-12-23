Take home the premium edition of the country’s best selling Honda Activa for just 9 thousand, will get 60 kmpl mileage

Take home the premium edition of the Honda Activa with great mileage and low cost with a very easy down payment plan, read full details.

In the two wheeler sector, the scooter segment has now become a very wide range like the bike segment, in which you can easily find budget scooters with mileage to premium scooters with sporty designs.

In which today we are talking about the special edition of Honda Activa 125 which is the best selling scooter of its company as well as the country.

If you buy Honda Activa, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 73,203 to Rs 82,280 but if you have budget constraints then here we will tell the complete details of the plan to buy this scooter on very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the premium edition of Honda Activa with disc brake, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 85,546 for this.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,505 and after that pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,050 every month.

The loan tenure on this scooter has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest on this loan amount at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum.

If you want to buy this Honda Activa, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of the features, specification and mileage of this scooter.

In Honda Activa 125, the company has given a 124 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology, this engine generates 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of Honda Activa 125, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 60 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The plan of loan, down payment and interest rates available on this scooter depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can change these three accordingly if there is a negative report.